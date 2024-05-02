Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Learning Technologies Group Trading Up 1.7 %
LTG stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.50 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.14. The stock has a market cap of £581.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.62 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.10 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46.
Learning Technologies Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Learning Technologies Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.