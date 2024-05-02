Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XOMA opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. XOMA has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. XOMA accounts for about 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

