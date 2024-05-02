Leerink Partnrs Reiterates Outperform Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the quarter. XOMA makes up about 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

