LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

