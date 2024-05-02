LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

LendingTree Stock Down 0.8 %

TREE stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

