LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $728.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.