LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 738,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,320. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.91.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $2,904,013. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

