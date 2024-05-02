LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 56.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 617,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $616.28. 300,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.05 and a 200-day moving average of $605.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

