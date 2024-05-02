LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $268,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,625,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,432,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.71. 474,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

