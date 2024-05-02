LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $182,499,000 after acquiring an additional 715,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016,140 shares of company stock worth $1,695,868,391. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,523,951. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

