LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.67. 176,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

