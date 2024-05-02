LGT Group Foundation Acquires 21,063 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

