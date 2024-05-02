LGT Group Foundation Acquires 36,527 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.83. The stock had a trading volume of 319,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,364. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

