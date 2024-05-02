LGT Group Foundation Has $18.51 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waters were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,818,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,402. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

