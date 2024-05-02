LGT Group Foundation Has $23.48 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

EMR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.20. 918,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,560. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

