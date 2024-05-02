LGT Group Foundation Has $43.72 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after acquiring an additional 307,516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BLK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,093 shares of company stock valued at $64,108,533 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $752.94. 136,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,780. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $799.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
