LGT Group Foundation Sells 20,956 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.48. 738,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $2,904,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

