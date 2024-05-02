Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,878. The stock has a market cap of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Limbach has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.