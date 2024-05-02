Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 393.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

