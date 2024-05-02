Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

LNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lindsay

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.