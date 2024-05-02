Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.87. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

