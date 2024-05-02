Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $227.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

