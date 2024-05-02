Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,554 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,557. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Fowler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares in the company, valued at $274,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

