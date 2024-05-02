LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $99.52 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

