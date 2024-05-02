Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

