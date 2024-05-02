Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,808,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,271,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $576.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

