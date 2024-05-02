Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

