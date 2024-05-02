Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $776.75 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $669.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

