Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAOI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

