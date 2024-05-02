MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

