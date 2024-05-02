Magellan Aerospace Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 0.9 %

MAL stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.97. 5,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.81. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.72 million, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7047279 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

