Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAR. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $233.86 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.