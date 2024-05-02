Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

