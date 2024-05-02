Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,479,470. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MA traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.61. 1,777,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,285. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $415.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

