Match Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 43,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,891 put options.

Match Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 971,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,142. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 101.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.