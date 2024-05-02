McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $347,827,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $59,869,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,229,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %

Veralto stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 224,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,760. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

