McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $387.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

