Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN remained flat at $7.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

