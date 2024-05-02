MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 233842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $58,557,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.32.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

