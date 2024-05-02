Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.50 million. Medifast also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.400 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 4.3 %

Medifast stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Medifast has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $159,850.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $307,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

