Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

MCY opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

