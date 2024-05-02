Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.39. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 84,636 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.