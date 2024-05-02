Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.28 and last traded at $115.60. 4,237,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,286,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,483,154.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.