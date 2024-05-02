Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. 6,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,247. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.