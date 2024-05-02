Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,144 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

