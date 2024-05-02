Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 442 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. CRH plc has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

