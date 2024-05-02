Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,253.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,277.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,180.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

