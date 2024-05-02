Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 305 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.