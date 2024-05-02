Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.