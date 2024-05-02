Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 76 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.43. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

